WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 6/20/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.821 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.595 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.56, up from 0.43 last week. Last Monday, the show faced stiff competition from the NBA Finals on ABC, which drew 13 million viewers and a 3.98 key demo rating.

The 18-49 demo had 0.56 in hour one, 0.58 in hour two, and 0.53 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.50 in the first hour, 0.46 in the second, and 0.42 in the third.

The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.885 million – last week: 1.752

Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.901 million – last week: 1.598

Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.677 million – last week: 1.436

Last year, the show drew 1.986 million viewers and a 0.54 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The same as last week, RAW ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night.