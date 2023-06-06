WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 6/5/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.828 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.611 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.56, up from 0.52 last week. The main event featured Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. This was the highest total viewership and key demo rating since March 27 and May 15, respectively.

Last week’s show competed against NBA playoff action that dominated the night and occurred on Memorial Day. Last year, the show drew 1.872 million viewers and a 0.52 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The 18-49 demo had a 0.53 in hour one, 0.58 in hour two, and 0.56 in hour three. Last week, the number was 0.53, followed by 0.54 in hour two and 0.50 in hour three. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

Hour 1 (8 p.m.): 1.827 million; last week: 1.642 million

Hour 2 (9 p.m.): 1.898 million; last week: 1.696 million

Hour 3 (10 p.m.): 1.759 million; last week: 1.495 million

RAW ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from fourth last week.