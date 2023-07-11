WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 7/10/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.809 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.828 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.56, up from 0.49 the previous week.

Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser), Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark, Emma vs. Shayna Baszler, The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa, and Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor) was among the matches featured on the show.

Last year, the show drew 1.735 million viewers and a 0.44 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.