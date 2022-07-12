WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 7/11/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the USA Network averaged 1.735 million viewers for Monday’s live episode of WWE RAW.

This is an increase of 11% from the 1.563 million viewers for the Independence Day broadcast and the post-Money In the Bank episode last week.

The first hour of this week’s show had 1.723 million viewers (compared to 1.702 million for the first hour last week), the second hour had 1.798 million viewers (compared to 1.661 million for the second hour last week), and the third hour had 1.684 million viewers (compared to 1.327 million for the third hour last week).

RAW on Monday received a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. From the key demo rating of 0.37 last week, this is an increase of 18.91%. According to Wrestlenomics, that 0.44 key demo rating reflects 578,000 18-49 viewers, an increase of 18.69% from the 0.37 key demo rating from last week’s 487,000 18-49 viewers.

RAW received a 0.44 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, placing it first for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This is even with last week’s and the three weeks prior to it. While Tucker Carlson on FOX News won the night on cable in terms of viewership with 3.312 million viewers and a 0.26 key demo rating for the #3 spot, RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 key demo rating.

After Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, and Gutfeld, RAW had the 9th cable television viewership for the night this week. This is a decline from the night’s #8 cable viewership ranking from the previous week.

RAW’s viewership on Monday was around average compared to how it has been performing since WrestleMania 38. On Monday, there was no sporting event for RAW. For the fifth week in a row, RAW was the top cable show. The number of people watching RAW this week was up 11% over the show last week, while the key demo rating was up 18.91%.

The Bachelorette on ABC drew an average of 2.975 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.453 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.746 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.634 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 442,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.279 million viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 1.051 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelorette on ABC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 0.72, while The Neighborhood on CBS drew the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.453 million viewers.

The 18-49 key demo rating increased 2.32% from the same week in 2021, while Monday’s RAW viewership increased 7.83%. The 2021 episode marked the red brand’s last ThunderDome performance.