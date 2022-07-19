WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 7/18/22

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW increased. The program had an average of 1.765 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.735 million viewers the previous week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating for the 18-49 demo increased from 0.44 last week to 0.46 this week. The show had over 6 million viewers and a 1.72 key demo rating. RAW competed with the MLB Home Run Derby on ESPN.

Hour one of the 18-49 demos scored a 0.45 rating, followed by 0.48 in Hour Two and 0.46 in Hour Three.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown:

Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.783 million – last week: 1.723

Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.809 million – last week: 1.798

Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.702 million – last week: 1.684

In the top 150 cable shows for the evening, RAW came in at number three, down from last week’s top spot.