WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 7/24/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.818 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.881 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.5, the same as the 0.57 rating last week.

The show featured Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark to set up Lynch’s future match with Trish Stratus, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed, a contract signing for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, appearances by Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes, and a Face-to-Face segment between Drew McIntyre and Gunther ahead of their Intercontinental Title match at SummerSlam.

Last year, the show drew 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 18-49 demo rating.