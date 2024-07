PWTorch.com reports that Monday’s WWE SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW on SyFy drew an average of 1.412 million viewers, with a rating of 0.51 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 21.12% from this past week’s 1.790 million viewers and down 13.56% from last week’s rating of 0.59 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Imperium’s 2024 WWE King Of The Ring “The Ring General” GUNTHER taking on The Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor in a singles match.