WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 7/31/2023

Monday night’s SummerSlam go-home episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.759 million viewers, with a rating of 0.53 in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Wrestlenomics.

This total is down 3.24% from last week’s final viewership of 1.818 million viewers.

Monday’s rating of 0.53 is down 7.01% from last week’s 0.57 rating.

The rating of 0.53 represents a total of about 694,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demo, which is down 6.84% from last week’s 745,000 viewers with a rating of 0.57, Wrestlenomics reports.

WWE RAW drew the ninth-lowest total audience of the year so far as well as the eleventh-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode.

RAW episode also drew the lowest total audience of the show since July 12th and the lowest key demo rating since the post-Money In the Bank episode on July 3rd.