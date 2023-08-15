WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 8/14/2023

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics, Monday’s live episode of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.757 million viewers on the USA Network. This is a 6.93% decrease from last week’s post-SummerSlam audience of 1.888 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW received a 0.55 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 9.83% decrease from last week’s key demo rating of 0.61. The 0.55 key demo rating represents 713,000 18-49 viewers, a 10.08% decrease from the 793,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.61 key demo rating.

RAW had the ninth-lowest total audience and the eleventh-lowest key demo rating of the year, both tied with two other episodes. RAW’s total audience was the lowest since June 12. The total audience and key demo rating for this week were both higher than the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was 6.93% lower than last week’s episode, while the key demo rating was 9.83% lower.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 11.17% compared to the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.77%.

Monday’s live post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW aired from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, with the following line-up announced head of time – Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark banned from ringside, plus Shinsuke Nakamura addressing last week’s sneak attack on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor was the main event.