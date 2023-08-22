WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 8/21/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.591 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, down from 1.757 million viewers last week.

The average rating in the 18-49 demo was 0.50, down from 0.55 last week. The total viewership was the lowest since June 12, 2023, and the key demo rating was the lowest since July 3, 2023.

On ESPN, the show competed against an NFL preseason game between the Ravens and the Commanders.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), Among the matches on the show were Candice LeRae vs. Rhea Ripley, The Miz vs. Akira Tozawa, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, & Finn Balor).

Last year, the show drew 2.055 million viewers with a 0.55 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.