WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 8/22/22

WWE RAW this week received higher ratings. The episode averaged 2.005 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.978 million viewers the previous week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating for the 18-49 demo increased to 0.55 from 0.53 last week. A preseason NFL game on ESPN with an average audience of 2.289 million viewers and a key demo rating of 0.61 was the competition for the show. This was tied for the third-best key demo rating of the year and the third-best total viewers the show has achieved in 2022.

Hour one of the 18-49 demos had a 0.53 rating, followed by 0.57 in hour two and 0.55 in hour three. Hour one last week was 0.52; hour two was 0.57; and hour three was 0.50. The breakdown of viewers by hour is as follows:

Hour 1 (8 pm): 2.055 million – last week: 1.968

Hour 2 (9 pm): 2.044 million – last week: 2.086

Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.917 million – last week: 1.879

In the top 150 cable programs for the evening, RAW came in at number two, down from last week’s top spot.