WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 8/26/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s WWE Bash In Berlin go-home episode of RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.796 million viewers, with a rating of 0.56 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is up 9.45% from this past week’s 1.641 million viewers and up 12% from last week’s rating of 0.50 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by The Wyatt Sicks’ Uncle Howdy taking on American Made’s Chad Gable in a singles match.
📺 TV RATINGS ARE IN
WWE Raw last night on USA Networkhttps://t.co/HTLg34JhXE
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) August 28, 2024