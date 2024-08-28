WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 8/26/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s WWE Bash In Berlin go-home episode of RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.796 million viewers, with a rating of 0.56 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 9.45% from this past week’s 1.641 million viewers and up 12% from last week’s rating of 0.50 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by The Wyatt Sicks’ Uncle Howdy taking on American Made’s Chad Gable in a singles match.