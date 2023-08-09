WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 8/7/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released. The episode drew an average of 1.888 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.759 million viewers last week, according to Spoiler TV.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.61, up from 0.53 last week.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed, Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Otis, The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (w/Valhalla) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), and Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor) was among the matches featured on the show.

This was RAW’s highest-rated episode since the June 26th episode, as well as the fallout edition for Saturday’s SummerSlam.

Last year, the show drew 1.956 million viewers and a 0.54 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.