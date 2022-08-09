WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 8/8/22

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW dropped. The show averaged 1.956 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 2.230 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating for the 18-49 demographic was 0.54, which was lower than the 0.61 rating from last week’s SummerSlam fallout episode.

The key demo rating for last week was the best since WrestleMania 38’s fallout edition, and the overall viewership was the biggest since March 16, 2020.

Hour one of the 18-49 demos scored a 0.51 rating, followed by 0.56 in hour two and 0.54 in hour three. The breakdown of viewers by the hour is as follows:

Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.953 million – last week: 2.433

Hour 2 (9 pm): 2.046 million – last week: 1.288

Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.868 million – last week: 1.969

RAW ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night, the same as it did the previous week.