WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 9/12/22

It seems that WWE RAW hitting the 2 million views mark for the last 3 weeks is over.

With the re-emergence of MNF, their time atop the rating has come to an end. RAW averaged 1.709 million viewers, which is down big from last week’s total of 2.054 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. This is the lowest viewership the show has recorded since July 4.

The 0.44 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, is down from the 0.58 rating of last Monday’s episode. This is the lowest demographic number that the show has recorded since July 11th.

The 3 hours ranked #7, #8, and #9 on the cable originals chart. The NFL held the top spot.

Hourly Breakdown

* Hour 1: 1.783 million viewers, 0.45 in the 18 to 49 demographic

* Hour 2: 1.821 million viewers, 0.48 in the 18 to 49 demographic

* Hour 3: 1.525 million viewers, 0.39 in the 18 to 49 demographic

