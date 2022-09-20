WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 9/19/22

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW were mixed. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode attracted an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network. This number is a decrease from the 1.709 million viewers who watched the previous episode.

The average rating for the 18-49 demographic was 0.45, which is an increase from the 0.44 rating from the previous week. Competition for the show came from Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN, which featured two games. The game that was broadcast on ESPN received an average of 6.574 million viewers and a key demo rating of 2.14, while a second game broadcast on ABC received an average of over 12 million viewers and a rating of 3.02.

The 18-49 demos saw 0.46 during the first hour, 0.46 during the second hour, and 0.42 during the third hour. Last week, it was 0.45 in the first hour, 0.48 in the second, and 0.39 in the third.

The total number of viewers was the lowest since July 4th. The following is a breakdown of the hourly viewership:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.709 million – last week: 1.783

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.623 million – last week: 1.821

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.449 million – last week: 1.525

Compared to its ranking of #7 the previous week, RAW moved up to #5 in the list of the top 150 cable shows for the evening.