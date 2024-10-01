WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 9/30/2024

This week’s edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew 1.274 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com, it was the least-viewed episode of RAW ever, with the exception of the Christmas special from 2023 and the day-after-Christmas special from 2022. This week’s RAW had the seventh lowest P18-49 rating in the show’s history.

RAW faced competition from two NFL games, including the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions.

Keller noted the following about viewership:

“On the bright side, the first-to-third hour dropoff was only 50,000. Last week’s was only 33,000, but the average otherwise this year was 213,000. So the build to the Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso match last week and The Last Monster Standing match this week appeared to have paid off by retaining more viewers than usual.”