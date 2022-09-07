WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 9/6/22

The ratings for this week’s WWE RAW have dropped slightly. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode was drew an average of 2.054 million viewers on the USA Network. This number is lower than the 2.107 million viewers who watched it the previous week.

The rating for the 18-49 demographic was 0.58, which is a decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.59. This was the fallout edition of RAW for Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event.

The demos for people aged 18 to 49 showed that the first hour had 0.60, then 0.60 in the second hour, and 0.54 in the third hour. The previous week’s average was 0.59, then 0.64 in the second hour, and 0.54 in the third hour. The following is a breakdown of the hourly viewership:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 2.088 million – last week: 2.163

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 2.120 million – last week: 2.222

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.954 million – last week: 1.937

This week’s episode of RAW maintained its position as the #2 cable show of the night, the same position it held the previous week. The show competed against a college football game that was broadcast on ESPN, which attracted a key demo audience of 1.36 and 4.856 million total viewers.