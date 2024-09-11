WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 9/9/2024

The NFL season starting this week meant that Monday’s WWE Raw episode would inevitably see a decline in viewership, with an average audience of 1.430 million, compared to last week’s 1.652 million. Putting aside the SyFy shows from the summer, this would be Raw’s lowest audience since January, when the NFL playoffs were in full swing.

The show averaged a 0.45 rating among people aged 18 to 49, down from 0.49 the previous week and the lowest Raw has scored since January, including the two SyFy episodes. If there is any good news, this year’s numbers are slightly higher than last year, when Raw drew 1.353 million viewers and a 0.40 rating.