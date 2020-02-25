WWE Raw Viewership Down Before Super Showdown

Monday’s WWE Super ShowDown go-home edition of RAW, featuring the final build for Super ShowDown with Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton in the main event, drew an average of 2.210 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 2.437 million viewers, which was the best RAW viewership of 2020 so far.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.246 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.671 million), the second hour drew 2.278 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.559 million) and the final hour drew 2.106 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.082 million).

RAW was #8 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report, Rachel Maddow, and The Story. WWE ranked #1 for the night, for the sixth week in a row, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.71. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.956 million viewers, ranking #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 6.819 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.919 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 8.993 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.646 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American drew 737,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.