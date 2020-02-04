WWE RAW Viewership Down This Week

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring a Triple Threat main event with Ricochet defeating RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, drew an average of 2.168 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 2.402 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble, which was also the best RAW viewership of the year so far, and the best since December 30, which drew 2.439 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.318 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.541 million), the second hour drew 2.164 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.441 million) and the final hour drew 2.022 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.224 million).

RAW was #11 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, five airings of FOX News coverage of the Iowa Caucus, and two airings of MSNBC coverage of the Iowa Caucus. WWE ranked #1 for the night, for the third week in a row, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.67. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.842 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 5.624 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.218 million viewers on CBS, the American’s Got Talent Champions show drew 6.736 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 6.385 million viewers on Fox and CW’s All American drew 788,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode