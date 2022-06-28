WWE RAW Viewership Featuring John Cena’s Return

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live Money In The Bank go-home and John Cena 20th Anniversary edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.951 million viewers on the USA Network.

Compared to last week’s 1.986 million viewers, this represents a 1.76% decrease.

In comparison to last week’s hour 1, this week’s first hour attracted 2.005 million viewers, the second hour attracted 2.016 million viewers, the third hour attracted 1.832 million viewers, and the fourth hour attracted 1.868 million viewers.

RAW on Monday received a 0.54 rating in the important 18-49 age group. This is equal to the key demo rating of 0.54 from last week. According to Wrestlenomics, that 0.54 key demo rating represents 700,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 1.26% from the 0.54 key demo rating from last week, which represented 709,000 18-49 viewers.

RAW received a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, placing it first for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This aligns with both the previous week’s #1 ranking and the week before. While The Five on FOX News won the night on cable in terms of viewership with 3.214 million viewers and a 0.21 key demo rating for the #5 spot, RAW won the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.54 key demo rating.

The audience for Monday’s RAW was the fourth-highest of the year, and it was tied with other shows for the third-highest key demo rating. The program was not only ranked first on Cable Top 150 this week, but also in all of primetime TV. There was no sporting event last night for RAW. The number of people watching RAW this week decreased by 1.76% compared to the previous show, while the key demo rating was unchanged from the previous week.

Celebrity Family Feud on ABC averaged 3.308 million viewers on broadcast television at 8 o’clock, while The Neighborhood on CBS attracted 3.223 million viewers, American Ninja Warrior at 2.774 million, Don’t Forget The Lyrics at 1.815 million, Roswell on the CW at 447,000, Casa De Famosos on Telemundo at 1.456 million, and Mexicana Y El Guero on Univision at 1.164 million. Celebrity Family Feud, which aired on ABC at 9 p.m., had the top key demo rating of the evening on network TV (0.50) and the best audience of the evening (3.336 million viewers).

The 18-49 key demo rating for Monday’s RAW was up 31.70% from the same week in 2021, while the number of viewers was up 24.27%.