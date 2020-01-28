WWE RAW Viewership Increases This Week

Monday’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s big pay-per-view with WWE Hall of Famer Edge returning to the red brand for a main event segment with Randy Orton, drew an average of 2.402 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 2.380 million viewers for the Royal Rumble go-home episode. This is the best RAW viewership of the year so far, and the best since December 30, which drew 2.439 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.541 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.548 million), the second hour drew 2.441 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.492 million) and the final hour drew 2.224 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.101 million).

RAW was #15 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, The Story, Your World, three airings of Senate Impeachment coverage on FOX News, Bill Hemmer Reports, Last Word, Outnumbered, and Rachel Maddow Show. WWE ranked #1 for the night, for the second week in a row, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.76. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.414 million viewers, ranking #13 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 5.985 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 5.378 million viewers on CBS, the American’s Got Talent Champions show drew 7.349 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.5 7 million viewers on Fox and CW’s All American drew 657,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode