Updated: WWE RAW Ratings Report For 6/7

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring the Alexa’s Playground segment with Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler as the main event, drew an average of 1.640 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via John Ourand of Sports Business Journal and PWTorch. This is up 5.3% from last week’s 1.557 million viewers for the Memorial Day episode, which was the second-lowest viewership in show history.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.667 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.536 million), the second hour drew 1.651 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.549 million) and the final hour drew 1.602 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.586 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 9% from last week’s 0.44 rating in the key demo.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 5.6% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s 18-49 key demographic rating was down 9.4% from the same week in 2020.