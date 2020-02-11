WWE RAW Viewership Up This Week With Multi-Man Main Event

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring more hype for WWE Super ShowDown and the Road to WrestleMania 36, drew an average of 2.337 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 2.168 million viewers.

This week’s RAW featured an eight-man main event with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy teaming with AOP to defeat Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was also advertised ahead of time, as was MVP’s return for The VIP Lounge with Drew McIntyre.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.396 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.318 million), the second hour drew 2.411 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.164 million) and the final hour drew 2.204 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.022 million).

RAW was #8 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Rachel Maddow, and two airings of FOX News Channel coverage of the New Hampshire Primary. WWE ranked #1 for the night, for the fourth week in a row, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.80, which is the second-highest rating of the year. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.417 million viewers, ranking #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 6.391 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.402 million viewers on CBS, the American’s Got Talent Champions show drew 7.164 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.728 million viewers on Fox and CW’s All American drew 777,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.