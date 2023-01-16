WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Show Almost Sold Out

WWE is planning to load up the RAW 30th Anniversary show later this month, with a packed house in attendance.

On January 23, 2023, the company will celebrate three decades since Raw first aired on television on January 11, 1993, with a special broadcast from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 13,243 tickets with 427 remaining, indicating that it will be a sell out. The arena has a reported capacity of 13,670 tickets.

Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Bobby Lashley are scheduled to appear, according to the company’s website. The show’s matches have yet to be confirmed.

WWE will bring back past stars such as Kane, X-Pac, and Shawn Michaels for the show. Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, and Tatanka have all stated that they plan to attend.