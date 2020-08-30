WWE RAW’s Thunderdome Capacity Reached, Mia Yim Not Accepting Fan Mail, Daniel Bryan

– WWE revealed that Monday Night RAW has reached its full maximum capacity for the Thunderdome:

– NXT Superstar Mia Yim told wrestling fans that she will no longer be accepting or signing any fan mail, mostly in part due to the ongoing situation involving Sonya Deville and her stalker.

– Looks like Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella were pumped for SmackDown this past Friday night. Check out this video of the two screaming “THUNDERDOME!”.

