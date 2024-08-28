WWE Re-Signs Angel And Berto To New Multi-Year Contracts

WWE SmackDown stars Angel and Berto of Legado Del Fantasma reportedly had their current deals with the company set to expire by the end of August, but it seems that they will stay with the WWE for the foreseeable future.

According to Fightful Select, both Angel and Berto have re-signed with the WWE around the same time and both deals are multi-year contracts.

Angel and Berto are expected to remain a duo and will continue to appear on WWE TV as part of Legado Del Fantasma alongside Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez.