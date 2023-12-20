WWE Reaches Deal With The NHL To Release Commemorative Championship Titles

WWE previously partnered with the NFL to release commemorative championship titles of all their 32 teams and it looks like they plan to do the same thing with another major sports league.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE and the NHL has the same deal in place just like they do with the NFL and we can expect NHL commemorative championship titles to be available thru Fanatics sometime in the new year.

WrestleVotes stated, “On the heels of major success with the NFL in releasing commemorative championship titles of each team, I’m told the WWE & NHL have a deal in place for the same. Expect NHL championships titles to be available thru Fanatics sometime in the new year.”