WWE Reaction To Christian Signing With AEW, More Notes

While Paul Wight indicated that Tony Khan, he and Christian were the only ones who knew about Christian signing with AEW at Revolution on Sunday, Fightful Select reports that several talent in AEW were ware, but kept it a tight-lipped secret.

Regarding WWE reactions to the signing, one WWE talent spoke highly of Christian as a person and said that if it makes him happy, then they are happy for him.

Talent in WWE noted that they weren’t aware of Christian signing with AEW for sure, but they had their suspicions considering he was absent from WWE TV since the Royal Rumble return. WWE higher-ups noted to Fightful that Christian not being referenced on WWE TV, besides a brief reference on SmackDown, wasn’t a coincidence, and that while they were let down that Christian made the move to AEW, it was on WWE for not having a contract locked down.