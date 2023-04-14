WWE Receives First-Ever Sports Emmy Nomination For “Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair”

WWE’s “Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair” documentary has been nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Long Documentary.

On Peacock, you can watch a documentary about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and his career, which examines the ups and downs he has endured.

The Sports Emmys announced this week that WWE’s documentary on The Nature Boy will compete with Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” documentary on USA Basketball and the Olympics, The History Channel’s “After Jackie” documentary on Jackie Robinson, CNN’s “Citizen Ashe” documentary on Arthur Ashe, and Showtime’s “NYC Point Gods” documentary on legendary basketball players who roamed New York City’s playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and 1990s.

WWE has received its first Sports Emmy nomination. The official WWE website congratulated the Flair project team.

“WWE congratulates the entire team on the well-deserved nomination!,” they wrote.

The 44th Annual Sports Emmys will air live on Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. ET on watch.theemmys.tv and their apps. The 2023 Sports Emmys will be held at The Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.