WWE Registers 3 Old ECW PPV Names

WWE has registered to trademark rights to names of old Extreme Championship Wrestling pay-per-views.

On August 11th, WWE locked down the trademark rights to names of three old ECW PPV shows.

The terms that were filed under entertainment purposes were Cyberslam, Barely Legal, and Massacre on 34th Street.

Featured below is the official description of the filing.

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”