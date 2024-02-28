WWE Registers A New Company Trademark

WWE has secured the trademark rights to “World Wrestling Entertainment” for a new category.

WWE filed for it on February 23, citing that the trademark is registered for drinkware.

Here’s the description:

“Drinking glasses; beer mugs; portable beverage coolers; bottle openers; lunch boxes; coffee cups and mugs; thermal insulated containers for food and beverages; plastic cups; decorative plates; can coolers; cups and mugs; sports bottles sold empty; lunch boxes and portable coolers.”

WWE had to change its name from World Wrestling Federation to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2002 after losing a court case against the World Wildlife Fund.

Since then, they’ve emphasized the entertainment aspect of the name, with the narrative for years being that they do more than just pro wrestling and tell stories.