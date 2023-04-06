WWE Registers A Number Of Interesting Trademarks

WWE has registered three trademarks. On April 2, the company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

“Pantheon,” “Triumph,” and “Gruesome Twosome” are the terms.

It includes entertainment services, merchandise, toys, and other items. The following is a description of entertainment services:

There’s no word yet on what the new trademarks are for, as of this writing.