WWE Registers a Number of Trademarks for Its Logo

WWE has three trademark applications for its logo. On December 13, the company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

It is listed for entertainment services, non-profit organizations, and downloadable image files. The “mark consists of two stacked “W” letters with a scar underneath,” according to the filing. The following are the descriptions:

“Mark For: WW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable image files containing action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, sunglasses, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric, authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); downloadable virtual goods in the nature of action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, sunglasses, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric, for use in online virtual worlds; downloadable computer game software featuring virtual goods, namely, action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, sunglasses, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric, for use in online worlds.”

“Mark For: WW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of provision of an online marketplace for buyers and sellers of downloadable digital art images, authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs).”

“Mark For: WW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, providing online, non-downloadable virtual goods, namely, action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric for use in virtual environments created for entertainment purposes; Providing online virtual reality game services featuring crypto tokens for use in virtual worlds.”

This logo has been in use since 2014, following the use of the famous scratch logo since 1997 during the Attitude Era.