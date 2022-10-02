WWE Registers Another Trademark for Its NIL Program

WWE has submitted an application for a new trademark.

On September 28, WWE submitted paperwork to the United States Patent and Trademark Office in order to trademark the term “WWE Campus Rush” in connection with its NIL program (names, images, and likeness for student-athletes).

Here is the description for the trademark:

“Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs); organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest.”

WWE created the Next In Line program as the company’s vision for its NXT development system changed. They have focused primarily on recruiting college athletes who have no prior experience in pro wrestling.

Gable Steveson, who is reportedly not progressing the way the WWE would like, has caused the company to delay their plans for him to join the main roster. Steveson is the most significant NIL signee that WWE has acquired to this point.