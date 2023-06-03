WWE Registers New Trademark For Current Storyline

WWE has applied for a new trademark as they continue to tell the story of one of their prominent television stars.

WWE registered “#FreeTonyD” with the US Patent and Trademark Office on May 30 for merchandise and entertainment services such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. The complete description is as follows:

“Mark For: #FREETONYD™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

“Mark For: #FREETONYD™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

Tony D’Angelo is portrayed as a mobster in NXT, where he has been involved in some questionable activities alongside Stacks throughout his tenure. He fired Two Dimes, an associate, and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), who had been promoted to the main roster. It was implied that he killed them in order to remove them from television.

D’Angelo was taken from a restaurant by two police officers and interviewed at the police station on the May 16 episode of NXT TV. On the May 24 episode, he was arrested, and on this week’s episode, he got his mugshots. It’s still unclear what he was accused of.