WWE Registers New Trademark for The Bloodline

On November 21, WWE filed a new trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new term.

The term “The Bloodline” was registered for commercial use. WWE previously applied for the term for entertainment services in February. The following is the description:

“THE BLOODLINE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

In the Men’s WarGames match at this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa) will face Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens.