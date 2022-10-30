WWE Registers NXT Star’s Nickname as a Trademark

WWE has submitted an application to trademark Elektra Lopez’s nickname.

On October 26, WWE submitted an application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office in order to trademark the term “La Madrina” for use in the entertainment industry (USPTO). The following is a description of it:

“Mark For: LA MADRINA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde made their main roster debuts by attacking Hit Row on WWE SmackDown on October 7. They had Lopez scheduled to perform with them initially, but Zelina Vega ended up taking her place. To find out why the last-minute change was made, click here.

After Indi Hartwell won her match against Sol Ruca last Tuesday night, Lopez made her comeback to WWE NXT. Lopez attacked each of them and stood tall at the end of the episode.