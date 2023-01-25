WWE Registers SmackDown Star’s Ring Name as a Trademark

WWE has secured trademark rights to the Emma name.

The company applied for the term on January 20 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:

“Mark For: EMMA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Emma previously worked for WWE from 2011 to 2017. She was a part of NXT when it first debuted on the WWE Network, and she faced Saraya in the first-ever NXT Women’s Title match (Paige).

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE debut in October 2022 on SmackDown. She will compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday.