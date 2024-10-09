WWE Registers Three New Trademarks

WWE has applied for new trademarks relating to two stars and the Bad Blood PLE.

On October 8, the company filed trademark applications for “Bad Blood,” “Tiffy Time,” and “Mami” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description of all of the trademarks.

Tiffany Stratton’s nickname is Tiffy Time, and she helped Nia Jax retain her Women’s Title over Bayley at Bad Blood. At the same event, Rhea Ripley, also known as Mami, lost to Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan via DQ after being attacked by Raquel Rodriguez.