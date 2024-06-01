WWE Registers To Trademark Awesome Truth, A-Town Down Under Tag-Team Names

WWE filed for two new trademarks this week.

On Friday, May 31, 2024, the company filed to trademark “Awesome Truth” and “A-Town Down Under,” the tag-team names for the two current tag-team title-holders on Raw and SmackDown, with the former featuring R-Truth and The Miz, and the latter Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The official descriptions for the filings read as follows:

