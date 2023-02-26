WWE Registers Trademark For A New Gimmick Match

WWE has secured the trademark rights to several terms, including a new gimmick match for NXT.

On February 23, the company filed for “Jailhouse Street Fight,” “WWE NXT,” “Royal Rumble,” “Money In The Bank,” “Elimination Chamber,” and “Fatal 4-Way” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification.

The Jailhouse Street Fight is described as follows:

“Mark For: JAILHOUSE STREET FIGHT™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

The Jailhouse Street Fight is a new match type that will be used at NXT Roadblock in a few weeks, thanks to Tony D’Angelo’s recent challenge to Dijak. It’s unclear whether this is just a renamed street fight or whether special weapons will be used.