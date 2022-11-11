WWE Registers Trademark for “Michin”

WWE has filed a new trademark application. On November 7th, the company filed for a new term with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The term “Michin” was registered for use in the entertainment industry, such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

As of now, there is no word on how WWE intends to use the trademark on television. According to the Urban Dictionary, ‘Michin’ is a Korean word that means “crazy.” The following is the description:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”