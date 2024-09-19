WWE Registers Trademark For New Ring Name

WWE has applied for another ring name-related trademark.

On September 18, the company registered the trademark “Harlem Lewis” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description of the trademark.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

At the moment, it is unclear who will use this. However, it is more likely to be used by a Performance Center athlete about to make their debut.