WWE Registers Trademark For Tag Team Name

WWE has applied for a new trademark for a tag team that has enjoyed success on both the main roster and NXT.

On September 6, the company filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for “The Unholy Union” in the entertainment services classification. Here is the description of the trademark.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre form the tag team after being paired in 2022. They are the final NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions and the second tag team to hold both the WWE and NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

They won the Women’s Tag Team Championships at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, defeating Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a three-way match. They did, however, lose to Belair and Cargill at the Berlin Bash.