WWE Registers Trademark For The Bump

WWE has secured the rights to one of its streaming shows, “WWE’s The Bump.”

On August 15, the company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This was a purely recreational filing. The following is the description:

“Mark For: WWE’S THE BUMP™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.”

WWE’s The Bump debuted in 2019, with various guests and wrestlers stopping in weekly, both in-studio and via video call-in, to answer fan questions and advance storylines.

The show is available on YouTube and on WWE’s social media platforms. The show has been hosted by Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack, McKenzie Mitchell, Ryan Pappolla, and Dan Vollmayer.