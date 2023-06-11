WWE Registers Trademark For The Name Of A New Group

WWE has applied for a new trademark with the term being used as the name of a new group.

WWE filed for “Meta-Four” with the US Patent and Trademark Office on June 6, for entertainment services such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. The complete description is as follows:

“Mark For: META-FOUR™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

In WWE NXT, the group known as Meta-Four consists of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson. Dar has been a regular character on WWE television since his return a few weeks ago.

Dar cut a promo this past Tuesday night in which he revealed the name of the group. He also praised each of his three stablemates before explaining that they’ve banded together to propel their careers forward.

This episode also set the stage for Dar to accept Nathan Frazer’s challenge for a Heritage Cup Championship match on next week’s NXT.