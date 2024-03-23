WWE Registers Trademarks For Several SmackDown Ring Names

WWE has applied for several ring name-related trademarks.

On March 22, the company filed for Akam, Paul Ellering, The Creed Brothers, The LWO, Ivar, Carlito, and Rezar under the entertainment services classification with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

They also registered trademarks for Breakout and #DIY (the tag team name of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano). Here is the description of the trademarks.

“Mark For: CARLITO™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Legado Del Fantasma has been feuding with the LWO since Santo Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio and recruited Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza for his team. Karrion Kross and AOP have also been at odds with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in recent months.

Ciampa and Gargano will compete in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship six-pack challenge ladder match at WrestleMania 40, along with New Day, Miz, and R-Truth, as well as current champions The Judgment Day.