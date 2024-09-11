WWE Registers Trademarks For Two Ring Names

WWE has filed for additional ring name-related trademarks.

On September 10, the company filed trademark applications for “Niko Vance” and “Kali Armstrong” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description of all of the trademarks.

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

These are the ring names of two NXT superstars. However, only Kali Armstrong’s identity is known at this time, as Destinee Brown plays the character. She defeated Brinley Reece during Tuesday’s NXT Level Up TV tapings, which will air this Friday.

Reece won via TKO. This was Brown’s Level Up debut after signing with the company. She participated in the SummerSlam 2023 tryouts and signed with WWE in October 2023. Brown is a former USC track and field athlete and a member of Team USA.